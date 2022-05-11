From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The meeting holding at the council chambers of the Presidential Villa.
Physically present at the meeting are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, Head of the Service of the Federation (HOCSF), Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari.
Some Ministers who are physically attending the meeting include the Attorney General and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Water Resources Suleiman Adamu, Science and Technology Ogbonnaya Onu, Police Affairs, Dr Muhammad Dingyadi, Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare.
Others are the Minister of State Mines and Steel, Uche Ogar, Power, Jedy Agba, and Works and Housing, Mu’Azu Sambo.
Others are participating virtually from their respective offices in Abuja.
