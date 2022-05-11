From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting holding at the council chambers of the Presidential Villa.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Physically present at the meeting are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, Head of the Service of the Federation (HOCSF), Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Some Ministers who are physically attending the meeting include the Attorney General and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Water Resources Suleiman Adamu, Science and Technology Ogbonnaya Onu, Police Affairs, Dr Muhammad Dingyadi, Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare.

Others are the Minister of State Mines and Steel, Uche Ogar, Power, Jedy Agba, and Works and Housing, Mu’Azu Sambo.

Others are participating virtually from their respective offices in Abuja.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .