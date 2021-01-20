From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the first Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting for the year 2021 at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja.

The 30th virtual meeting has Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari physically attending.

Nine ministers physically attending the meeting are Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed; Attorney-General and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami; Police Affairs Minister Muhammadu Dingyadi and Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi.

Others are Minister of Education Adamu Adamu; Minister of Industry Trade and Investment Niyi Adebayo; Minister of Environment Muhammad Mahmood and Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Sabo Nanono.

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, and other ministers are participating in the weekly council meeting from their various offices in Abuja.

The meeting was preceded by the swearing-in of three members of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) and a member of the Police Service Commission.

They include Ehiozuwa Johnson Ogbonayinma, Babatunde Olayinka Balogun and Benedict Umeano for the Code of Conduct Bureau and Onyemuche Nnamani of the Police Service Commission.

Before the commencement of the weekly cabinet meeting, a minute silence was observed in honour of two former Ministers, Jubril Martins Kuye and Bala Kaoje, who died recently.

Kuye, who was Minister of Finance from 1999-2003 and later Minister of Commerce form 2010-2011. He died on Sunday 17th January 2021, at the age of 78.

While Bala Kaoje, who died on Tuesday, January 19, at the age of 60, was Nigeria’s Minister of Sports in 1999.