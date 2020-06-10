Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the fourth virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House in Abuja.

The meeting, which started at 10 am in the Council Chambers, have Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, National Security Adviser (NSA) Gen Mohammed Babagana Monguno (retd.), and Chief of Staff to the President Ibrahim Gambari, in attendance.

Also physically in attendance at the FEC meeting, since activities kicked off at the Presidential Villa, after the partial lockdown, were 10 ministers, who were joined by their colleagues via video conference.

Those physically in attendance are Minister of Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Power Saleh Mamman, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning Zainab Ahmed, and Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed.

Others are Minister of Interior Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs Godswill Akpabio, Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs Omotayo Alasoadura, Minister of Water Resources Suleiman Adamu, and Minister of Women Affairs Dame Pauline Tallen.

The meeting, which swung into deliberations immediately after the National Anthem and prayers, is expected to attend to memoranda from the Ministries of Interior, Niger Delta Affairs and Women Affairs.