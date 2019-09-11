Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) which has almost all federal ministers in attendance.

This would be the inaugural FEC holding with the President since his second term ministers were assigned their portfolios late last month.

The President, before the meeting went into closed doors, tasked the ministers to remember their oath of office, redouble their efforts and work for the overall good of the Nigerian people.

Buhari explained why new ministries were created, merged and some were split months into his second term in office.

The ministers were sworn-in on August the 21st with a mandate to commence work on the 2020 the budget proposal and get it ready before the National Assembly members return from their recess.

The Presidency had also created six new ministries – Works and Housing headed by Babatunde Fashola, with Abubakar D Aliyu as Minister of State; Power, with Sale Mamman as Minister and Goddy Jedy Agba as Minister of State; Aviation, headed by Heidi Seirika; Special Duties and International Affairs, headed by George Akume; Police Affairs, headed by Maigari Dingyadi; and Humanitarian and Disaster Management, headed by Sadiya Umar Faruk.