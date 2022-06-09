From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja
President Muhamadu Buhari is currently presiding over National Security Council Meeting in State House, Abuja.
The meeting, holding at the Council Chambers is being attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation; Boss Mustapha; the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (retd).
Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo; and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao are also in attendance.
Also in attendance are the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman; the Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS), Yusuf Bichi; and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.
Details later…
What’s the need of these frequent security meetings all about when the military knows what exactly to do to eliminate those killers herdsmen in the forests and along the high ways across the country. They should used their fighter planes or helicopters to scan those bushes and forests and locate the unwanted criminals and destroy them with their weapons, it’s just as simple. Regular meetings without political will can not solve Nigeria problem of insecurity. What have they done to seal up northern and western borders where they enter the country.