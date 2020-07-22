Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhmmadu Buhari is currently presiding over the 9th virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House.

The meeting, which started at about 10 am, has the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha; the Head of Service of the Federation (HOSF), Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan; and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (retd) in attendance.

Seven ministers were also physically present while others are attending virtually.

Those in attendance physically include the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed; the Minister Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; and the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

Others are Ministers of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fasola; Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Date; and the Minister of State for Education, Chief Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba.

At the commencement of the meeting, after the recitation of the National Anthem, the SGF called for a minute silence in honour of the late Mallam Isa Funtua who passed away on Monday.

Funtua was a minister of Water Resources under the administration of late former President Shehu Shagari in the early 1980s.