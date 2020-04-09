Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to take more decisive and proactive measures towards ensuring that the Boko Haram menace in parts of the country is totally eliminated for sustainable peace and development.

He made the promise Thursday after Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno briefed him on the recent Military action against Boko Haram by Chad Republic on the shores of Lake Chad and its implications on Nigeria’s National Security.

Recall the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) Tuesday said it had killed 19 Boko Haram terrorists while conducting Operation Yanchin Tapki at Tumbums in Lake Chad region.

The raids, which were supported by Air Task Force (ATF), resulted in the bombardment of the insurgents’ hideouts.

Chad was responding to the killing of nearly one hundred of its soldiers by the insurgents.

President Buhari’s strategic engagement with Governor Zulum was on the prevailing security situation following Chadian Military operations on the fringes of Lake Chad.

Both leaders critically analysed the situation expressing the belief that time has come to once and for all put to an end the senseless acts of terror by Boko Haram and other criminal elements operating in the region.

The governor said: “Honestly speaking, we are apprehensive because of the ongoing operations by the Chadians. Right now Boko Haram are fleeing the shores of Lake Chad, the areas of Chad Republic and are now coming into Northern and Southern Borno State. There is need for us to provide counter insurgency attacks.

“This is the right time that the government or Nigeria and its leadership to do everything possible to support the JTF, to be proactive enough to contain the situation to deal with them decisively with a view to ending the crisis. So that they will not occupy some other areas in the northern states as well as the Sambisa reserve. “

Zulum told State House Correspondents that he also briefed the President on his administration’s efforts at containing the ravaging Coronavirus pandemic.

So far Borno State has not recorded any case of COVID-19.

He said: “My deputy governor, who is the chairman of the Coronavirus Pandemic Committee, is doing very well. We have stopped vehicular movements into Maiduguri. We have stopped our indigenes coming from abroad from coming and if they must come, we are taking them straight to the isolation centres.

“We have huge numbers of IDP camps and we have taken some measures, including frequent checking.”