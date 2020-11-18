Joy Mackson, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday gave firm assurances that the lingering strike of the Academic Staff Union of Nigeria Universities (ASUU) will soon be a thing of the past, as concerted efforts were being made to resolve the imbroglio.

He added that more attention would be given to the advancement of science and technology in schools in a strategic move to plant the nation on the progress path.

The President made the disclosures at the opening ceremony of the National Engineering Conference and annual general meeting of the Nigerian Society of Engineers in Abuja.

President Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, said his administration, aside striving hard to resolve the issues ASUU, was also determined to provide transparency, efficient use of funds and completion of projects in government-owned universities.

He said: ‘The future of our nation rests on our youth. Everything must be done to give them the education they need, to help build a nation that all of us will be proud of.

‘On the rampaging coronavirus pandemic, the President said the development has underscored the need for the deeper embrace of technology in communication exchange and advancing economic growth.

‘My administration is working to deliver better governance at a reduced cost to Nigerians, government policy is being modified to provide for deployment of technology so that the new normal can be leveraged upon in all sectors and at all government engagements,’ he added.

President Buhari, while commending Nigerian Engineers for inventing technologies for the prevention of the spread of the virus, also included that there were challenges in the area of quick tests for COVID-19 and alternative sources of revenue as the country weans itself off over-reliance on crude.

He appealed to Nigerian engineers to develop appropriate machinery, technologies and solutions in agro-economy, power supply, especially solar energy – which is urgently needed to boost the economy.

The President noted that his administration will continue to engage and work closely with professionals, scientists and engineers, so as to achieve sustainable socio-economic development for the country in line with the Executive Order 05 which places Nigerian professionals – especially engineers – at the centre of economic activities.