From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, in Madrid met with two Spanish companies doing business in Nigeria and assured of safe, secure and prosperous country.

At a meeting with executives of GB Foods, which grows tomatoes in Kebbi State, and employs about 5,000 people, he pledged that the entire country would be secured.

He said the provision of security is one of the cardinal objectives of his administration, and assured protection for local farmers against smuggling and dumping of foreign products.

“Detractors are working very hard against our efforts. That was why we closed our borders for so long, and the result is evident. We want to grow what we eat, and eat what we grow. Thank you for your huge investment in our country, the jobs you create, and skills imparted to our people,” he said.

Chairman of GB Foods, Artur Carulla, described the company as a family business now in its third generation in Africa, and which had invested over $250 billion in countries like Nigeria, Algeria, Ghana and Senegal.

“I’m married to an African, and connected emotionally with the continent. We bet on local talents and ingredients. It is good for us, and for Nigeria. We have built three factories in the last five years, and our products are 100 per cent locally manufactured.”

GB Foods pledged that in about two years, it would be en route to supplying 30 per cent of the nation’s tomato needs.

“We will replicate what has happened with rice. We knew what it was before you came,” he said.

At another meeting with Naturgy, Buhari expressed pleasure that the outfit had established a steady partnership with Nigeria in the oil and gas industry.

“I’m pleased that you have been our partners for so long, and we are doing our best to stabilise the security situation in the country.”

Chief Executive Officer of Naturgy, Francisco Reynes said its first contact with Nigeria was in 1992, and since then, they had become one of the largest buyers of Liquified Natural Gas (LNG).

