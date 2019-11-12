President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday promised that the tran-Saharan highway projects would continue to receive deserved attention and funding from his administration, not only to bolster economic activities, but to enhance regional and cultural integration in Africa.

Buhari made this known in his remarks at the opening of the 70th session of the Trans-saharan Road Liaison Committee (TRLC) in Abuja, with all the Ministers of Works from all six member states in attendance.

The meeting which holds every four years would review most of what had transpired in the 69th session and also get an update on the works of the technical and experts works on the trans-Saharan roads.

Buhari was represented by the Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Mohammed Dingyadi.

The president said when he took over the mantle of leadership in 2015, his administration decided to introduce changes geared towards sustainable and quality infrastructural development to drive economic development and job creation.

“Our commitment is to increase Nigeria’s stock of road infrastructure in order to ease the cost and time of doing business and improve on economic competitiveness as envisaged under our Economic and Recovery Growth Plan.

“In view of this our administration shares the aspiration and vision of the trans-Saharan road liaison committee aimed at encouraging member countries to develop roads in the trans-saharan region within their respective territories.

“It is a pride to the African continent. And that is why Nigeria has supported and will continue to support its existence.

“Special funds had been committed to the reconstruction works on the sections of trans-Saharan roads from Lagos to Ibadan and Kaduna to Kano, other sections of the road from Ibadan to Ilorin, Ilorin to Jeba, Jeba to Mokwa and to Kaduna. These roads are either being dualised or being rehabilitated. ‘’

He congratulated the trans-Saharan Road Liaison Committee for its tenacity and achievement over the years. I ask member states and their representatives to remain committed to the prompt delivery of this crucial development of road transport infrastructure for the benefit our people.

Also speaking, Mr Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Works and Housing, said there exists trans-African highway plan which sought to connect the whole of Africa, starting from Cape town to Tunisia.

“There is a coast to coast connectivity from the West to the East of Africa and North –East of Africa to the North-West of Africa and from the South –West of Africa to East Africa.

“A total of nine of the highways of the different stages of connectivity, three of these highways pass through Nigeria. And of all these, 80 per cent are at the point of completion.

‘`The roads serve 37 regions in Africa and connects 74 urban centres and 60 million people across the six member-states that are part of the committee. On the local front, the road passess through Lagos through Ibadan, to Ilorin to Jeba to Kaduna to Kano where we share border with Republic of Niger.

Fashola said the road offers many opportunities for member countries, while giving an update on the work done so far, he said they were expanding the Lagos-Shagamu on the Lagos to Ibadan axis among other developments.

He commended efforts by President Mohammadu Buhari in ensuring that the ministry benefited from the Presidential Development Fund, adding that the investment in roads would help to harness the opportunities therein.

The Secretary General of TRLC, Mr Ayadi Mohammed, said during the session discussions would centre on the progress and problems of projects country by country.