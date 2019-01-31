Judex Okoro, Calabar

President Mohammadu Buhari has promised to fulfil all the promises he made in 2015 to Nigerians.

Speaking during the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) campaign rally at the U.J. Esuene Stadium, in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, yesterday, Buhari said his administration has made substantial progress in the area of security, economy and agriculture.

On economy, he said: “Nigerians are very lucky in the last three years, as we have tried to reposition it for the betterment of all.”

He said he would continue to pursue agricultural policy, by ensuring that fertilisers are made available at all the local government areas across the country for easy access by farmers.

Also addressing party supporters, APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, lashed out at former President Olusegun Obasanjo and said history will not forgive him over the ceding of Bakassi Peninsula to Cameroon.

He said the idea behind ceding the territory was to earn Obasanjo a Nobel Peace Price, but the price eluded him because such position is not given to traitors.

“President Obasanjo ceded a part of Cross River State to Cameroon because he was pursuing a Nobel Peace Prize; and because of this, he made Nigerians refugees in their country.

“We can never forgive him and history will punish him. There is no statesman who cedes a part of his territory to another country, thereby, making citizens of his country refugees. You can never forgive a man who separated your brothers and sisters,” he said.