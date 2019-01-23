Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to sustain his purposeful leadership and focus more on infrastructural development across the country.

He stated this when he visited the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, in his palace in Sokoto, before addressing thousands of his supporters and admirers.

According to him, “leadership is a trust and we will not allow anybody to cheat or collaborate in any dishonest dealings.

“We made fertiliser abundant and affordable which facilitate increased harvest and people now focused on farming because of the gain.”

Sultan Abubakar while welcoming Buhari and his entourage, urged them to consider their visit as home-coming, noting that traditional rulers remained father for all.

Sultan urged politicians to practise their game according to the laws. He also counselled them against breeding violence in any form.

Addressing the mammoth crowd that thronged Giginya Stadium, venue of the campaign rally, President Muhammadu Buhari urged people of Sokoto to cast their vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming general elections to consolidate on its achievement in the last three and a half years.

Buhari recalled that “when I came here in 2015 to campaign; I promise three things: to fight corruption, stop insurgency and improve our economy. Today we can all see the results of the three.

“I promise to improve on all these in my second term so as to improve on the living conditions of the average citizens of our country,” he stated.

On his part, the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, assured the youths in the country that Buhari administration would cater for them more in the second term.

He also assured of food security, saying “that the country is on the path of development with a just and patriotic leader in President Buhari.”

The Director General of the Buhari Campaign Organisation and the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, also assure the people of the state that railway line from Jibiya-Gusau-Sokoto and Birnin Kebbi would soon be awarded.

In his remarks, the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomole, praised the people of the state for the support given to the leader of the party in the state, Aliyu Wamakko, and also advised them to vote massively for all the candidates of the party in the state.

Speaking earlier, the former Governor of Sokoto State and Chairman, Buhari campaign in the North West zones, Aliyu Wamakko, assured the president and all the party leaders of the total votes of Sokoto in the general election.