Gyang Bere, Jos

Winner of the 2019 2nd National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and Chief Executive Officer of Zang Technology Limited, Luka Zang Bot said President Muhammadu Buhari has provided a friendly environment for new technological innovation in Nigeria.

Mr. Bot, in a press statement in Jos on Sunday, said their award at the 2nd National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Award 2019 at the Presidential Villa showed that the country is advancing technologically.

“The display of technological innovations at the 2nd National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Award 2019 at the Presidential Villa shows that the country is advancing technologically and President Muhammadu Buhari’s Federal government is capable of leading the country to global technology.

“On August 1, 2019, we were handed an award of excellence in technology and innovation at the Federal government’s second Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises Awards held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“To us at Zangtech, this is a dream come true. We have toiled, researched and reviewed our inventions several times to standout in the competitive market, and meet contemporary needs of human societies. This recognition, therefore, means we are getting closer to our envisaged heights of bridging the gap of technology in the country.

“We, therefore, deeply appreciate all those who patronised, encouraged and criticised us to do more. This includes fellow innovators whose presence in the competitive world often tugged us to move out of our comfort zone and do things differently.”

Bot appreciated the Federal gvernment and President Muhammadu Buhari for creating an opportunity for Nigerians to showcase their potentials to earn the honour.

He said the gesture was made possible due by the vice president and Ministry of Trade and Investment for creating the enabling environment for ease businesses and for identifying them among millions of creative entities in the country for the award.

He noted that the peace provided in Plateau State by Governor Simon Lalong also encouraged and created an enabling environment for youths to explore their imaginations and thrive in the world of business.

“We, however, crave more of such support; we are calling on independent companies/organisations locally and intentionally, especially those in the IT world to partner us, to produce the products needed to ease life worldwide.

“For the records, we have exclusively invented three of such products – Power Bank, Computer Foot Mouse, Sand Sieving Machine and we are currently perfecting an automatic candle light control device.

“You can rest assured that going into business with us is an opportunity to up your prospects and enable us grow to equally impact the world positively. We wish to affirm that we will not misuse any such opportunities if given the chance.”