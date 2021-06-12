From Gyang Bere, Jos

Director General of Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Joseph Ari said President Muhammadu Buhari has provided quality leadership through Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo and his counterpart, Amb. Mariam Yalwaji Katagum, which has unleashed innovations and creativity of various agencies under their control.

Ari, in a press statement signed by Director, Public Affairs Department, Suleyol Fred Chagu in Jos on Friday after the formal presentation of the ITF Mobile Android GSM smart phone to President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, credited the achievement to the inspirational leadership and support to the ministers.

He said the ITF mobile phone, which was comparable in quality to any other brand of Android Phone in the world, was assembled by the ITF Model Skills Training Centre (MSTC), Abuja, as part of the implementation of the vision of the incumbent management of the ITF with particular emphasis on research and development.

“The ITF Mobile Phone was produced with 100 per cent locally sourced material. And for me, this breakthrough proof that given the enabling environment and opportunities, Nigerians will unleash their creative potentials.

“In terms of quality and performance, our phone is comparable or even superior to most Android phones currently in our markets,” he said.”

Ari also unveiled plans to commence mass production of the phone preparatory for introduction into the market.

He commended the administration of President Buhari for its policies of encouragement of innovation and creativity and for its initiatives that gave birth to the breakthrough and appealed for increased funding for the ITF to ensure full actualization of its mandate.