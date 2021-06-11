The Director General of Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Joseph Ari said President Muhammadu Buhari has provided quality leadership through Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo and his counterpart, Amb. Mariam Yalwaji Katagum which has unleashed innovations and creativity of various agencies under their control.

Ari in a press statement signed by Director, Public Affairs Department, Suleyol Fred Chagu in Jos on Friday after the formal presentation of the ITF Mobile Android GSM smart phone to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, credited the achievement to the inspirational leadership and support to the Ministers.

He said the ITF mobile phone, which was comparable in quality to any other brand of Android Phone in the world, was assembled by the ITF Model Skills Training Centre (MSTC), Abuja, as part of the implementation of the vision of the incumbent Management of the ITF with particular emphasis on research and development.

“The ITF Mobile Phone was produced with 100 percent locally sourced material. And for me, this breakthrough proof that given the enabling environment and opportunities, Nigerians will unleash their creative potentials.

“In terms of quality and performance, our phone is comparable or even superior to most Android phones currently in our markets”.

Ari unveiled plans to commence mass production of the phone preparatory for introduction into the market.

“Plans are at an advanced stage to ensure commencement of the mass production of the smart phone, making it available and affordable, which in turn will expand the GSM phone market and create more jobs in the process.

“We are presently putting processes in place with the relevant regulatory agencies towards quality assurance, legal framework and intellectual rights amongst others. Our vision is to create a mass production hub that will churn out products that will be available to all Nigerians”, he said.

He commended the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for its policies of encouragement of innovation and creativity and for its initiatives that gave birth to the breakthrough and appealed for increased funding for the ITF to ensure full actualisation of its mandate.