From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, has reappointed Prof. Anas Ahmad Sabir, as the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Usman Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH).

A statement by the Director of Media and Publicity, Federal Ministry of Health, Ahmadu Chindaya, indicated that the Minister of health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, presented the reappointment letter to Prof. Sabir, on Tuesday, in Abuja.

The Minister said that the renewal of appointment will take effect as from May 17th, 2022.

He congratulated Prof. Sabir for his re-appointment and urged him to consolidate and improve upon his previous achievements to justify the confidence reposed on him.

Dr. Osagie said: “It’s my expectation that you will continue to work collaboratively with all the stakeholders to ensure that the hospital continues to deliver quality health care service to the people’’

In his acceptance speech, Prof. Sabir thanked President Buhari for the opportunity to serve his fatherland and the people of Sokoto for the second time.

He said the success recorded during his first tenure was due to the support he received from the Ministry of Health and other stakeholders.