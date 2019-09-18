Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the re-appointment of Mr. Segun Adeyemi and Mr. Williams Adeleye as his Special Assistants.

The duo who are Special Assistants (Media) to the President, are attached to the Office of the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

The Chief Press Secretary, Ministry of Information and Culture, Joe Mutah, in a statement made available to Daily Sun in Abuja, said the appointment letters of Adeyemi and Adeleye which were signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, said the appointment took effect from September 6, 2019.

“Mr. Adeyemi and Mr. Williams served in the same capacity between November 2015 and May 2019,” Mutah said.