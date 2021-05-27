From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, has reappointed Dr. Garba Abari as the Director-General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA).

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, announced the reappointment of Abari in a statement issued in Abuja by the Special Assistant to the President on Media, Office of the Minister of Information and Culture, Segun Adeyemi.

“The appointment, which took effect from 25 May, 2021, is for a final

term of five years,” Mohammed said.

Abari, it would be recalled, was first appointed to the position in 2016 by President Buhari.