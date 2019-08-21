Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has reappointed Femi Adesina and Garba Shehu as Special Adviser on Media and Publicity and Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, respectively.

Also reappointed is Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President.

This was contained in a letter dated August 14, signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

The appointments take effect from May 29, 2019.

Also appointed are Tolu Ogunlesi, Special Assistant (Digital Media) and Mallam Buhari Salihu, Special Assistant, Online Media.

Meanwhile, President Buhari has appointment Senator Ita Enang, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs while SenatorBabajide Omoworare is now the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate). Mallam Umar El-Yakub was reappointed Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives).

Meanwhile, Buhari has approved replacements for heads of Federal Government agencies that were recently appointed as ministers.

Shehu said this in a statement said Buhari approved the appointment of Sen. Basheer Mohammed as Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons. He replaces Sadiya Farouk.

Dr. Chioma Ejikeme has been appointed Executive Secretary, Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate, replacing Sharon Ikeazor, while Kashifu Abdullahi is now Director General/CEO, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

President Buhari has forwarded Adeleke Adewolu’s name to the Senate for confirmation as Executive Commissioner (Stakeholder Management) Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), to replace for Sunday Dare.

The appointments take immediate effect.