From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has reappointed the Director-General of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Moji Adeyeye for a second tenure of five years.

He has also reappointed Dauda Biu as Corp Marshal/ Chief Executive Officer, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) and Lanre Gbajabiamila, Director General of National Lottery Regulatory Commission, for a second tenure of four years.

This was contained in a statement by Director, Information Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey.

Also reappointed are executive directors for the river basin development authorities for final tenure of three years each.

Those reappointed are Bello Gwarzo as Executive Director (Planning) for Hadejia Jama’are River Basin Development Authority, Olatunji Babalola, Executive Director (Engineering) for Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority and Adewale Adeoye, Executive Director(Planning & Design) for Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority

Others are Bashir Zango, reappointed Executive Director (Planning) for Sokoto Rima Basin Development Authority and Ononuju Nwabunor as Executive Director (Agricultural Services), Benin Owena River Basin Development Authority

“​The President congratulates all the appointees and urged them to bring their wealth of experience to bear on their duties”, the statement read.