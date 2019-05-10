Fred Itua, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, has reappointed the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele, for a second term of five-years.

Buhari, in a letter addressed to the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and dated May 8, 2019, said the reappointment followed the expiration of Emefiele’s first tenure.

Having received thepresident letter, Saraki proceeded toread the letter on the floor of the Senate yesterday.

The letter entitled, “Renewal of the Appointment of Godwin Emefiele as Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria”, which was received in the office of the Senate President on May 9, 2019 read in part: “In view of the expiration of the first tenure of the current Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria on June 2, 2019, and pursuant to the provisions of Section 8 (1) and (2) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act 2007, I hereby present for confirmation by the Senate, Mr. Godwin I. Emefiele for re-appointment as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria for a final term of five (5) years.

“It is my hope that the distinguished Senate will consider and confirm the nominee in the usual expeditious manner. Please accept, Mr. Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

No date has been fixed for the consideration and approval of the nomination.

Godwin Emefiele was appointed by former President Goodluck Jonathan and assumed office on June 3, 2014. Before his appointment, he was the Group Managing Director/CEO of Zenith Bank Plc.

Prior to his assumption as the apex bank boss, Emefiele had over 18 years of cognate banking experience. Before commencing his banking career, he lectured Finance and Insurance at the University of Nigeria Nsukka, and University of Port Harcourt respectively. Emefiele serves as Director of ACCION Microfinance Bank Limited. He is also an alumnus of Executive Education at Stanford University, Harvard University (2004) and Wharton School of Business (2005). Emefiele holds a B.Sc. degree in Finance[3] 1984 and an MBA Degree in Finance in 1986, both from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

Meanwhile, the Senate has confirmed Abike Dabiri-Erewa as Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria Diaspora Commission. The approval of the appointment followed the presentation and consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Diaspora and Non-Governmental Organisations.

Chairman of the Committee, Rose Oko, who presented the report, noted that having screened the nominee and after a careful scrutiny of the curriculum vitae and other accompanying documents and having regard to Dabiri-Erewa’s exposure, experience in government, politics and public service, performance, qualifications and competence, recommended her to be confirmed as Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Diaspora Commission.

She is currently the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora.

The committee added that after a critical scrutiny of the curriculum vitae and other accompanying documents of the nominee and having been satisfied about her integrity, exposure, suitability, competence and experience in politics and public service, found Dabiri-Erewa as fit and proper person for an appointment.