Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal government has reappointed Mr Ahmed Idris as the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF).

A statement by the Head of Service of the Federation, Winnifred Oyo-Ita, said: “The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the appointment of Mr Ahmed Idris for the second and final term of four years as Accountant-General of the Federation in accordance with Section 171 of 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

“The letter of appointment signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, states that the appointment will take effect from June 25, 2019.”

Idris was first appointed AGF on June 25, 2015.

He succeeded Jonah Ogunniyi Otunla who was sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari following alleged misappropriation of N2.5 billion belonging to various security agencies.