From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has reappointed Prof Ishaq Oloyede as the Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for a second term in office.

The President also returned the erstwhile Chief Executive Officers of National Universities Commission (NUC) and Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Prof. Abubakar Adamu Rasheed and Dr. Hamid Bobboyi, respectively.

Director, Press and Public Affairs, Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Bem Goong, in a statement explained that the appointment of JAMB Registrar and NUC Executive Secretary are for a tenure of five years each, with effect from 1st August, 2021, while the appointment of UBEC Executive Secretary is for a second and final tenure of four years with effect from 1st August, 2021.

The statement recalled that the President had earlier approved the reappointment of Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe as Registrar/CEO of the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) for a second term of four years to sustain the efforts at sensitizing Nigerians on the critical role of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and business subjects in the new knowledge economy.

Meanwhile, approval was also granted for the appointment of Prof Promise Mebine as the Director/Chief Executive of the National Mathematical Centre for an initial tenure of five years with effect from 17 August, 2021.