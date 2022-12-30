From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has reappointed the Director-General of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, for a second tenure of five years.

Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, conveyed the approval of the President to Prof. Adeyeye whose tenure renewal took effect from 1st December, 2022.

The Director-General’s reappointment came closely on the heels of her track record of monumental achievements and successes in the last five years especially the attainment of World Health Organisation (WHO) Maturity Level 3.

Meanwhile, the Director of Public Affairs, NAFDAC, Dr. Abubakar Jimoh, in a statement indicated that Prof. Adeyeye officially assumed duty on Friday and was received by some staff at the Corporate Headquarters in Abuja.

Jimoh confirmed that she will be unfolding her plans for the second tenure after the holidays.