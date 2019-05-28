Okwe Obi, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has renewed the appointment of Dr. Olusegun Ojo as the director general of the National Agricultural Seed Council (NASC) for a second and final term of four years.

According to a letter signed by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Audu Ogbeh, recently, the appointment will take effect from May, 2019.

Prior to his appointment as DG in 2015, he worked as a seed scientist in the seed Industry. And was instrumental to Nigeria becoming a member of the International Seed Testing Association (ISTA), International Union for the Protection of New Plant Varieties (UPOV), International Seed Federation, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD-Seed Scheme), and Africa Seed Trade Association (AFSTA).