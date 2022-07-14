From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Abdul-Ganiyu Obatoyinbo as Administrator/CEO of the Public Service Institute of Nigeria (PSIN) for a second and final term.

In a statement by Deputy Director, Communications. Head of the Civil Service Federation, Mohammed Ahmed, the renewal is informed by the Administrator’s first tenure’s demonstration of commitment and dedication to duty, as well as to enable him to consolidate on his earlier achievements and strengthen his resolve to reposition the Institute in the delivery of its mandate.