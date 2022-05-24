Federal College of Education (Technical), Umunze, Anambra State, rolled out drums in celebration of the renewal of the tenure of Dr. Tessy Okoli as provost of the institution, recently.

President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the re-appointment of Okoli for a second and final tenure of four years, with effect from May 17, 2022.

In celebration of the good news, the Senior Staff Union in Colleges of Education (SSUCOEN) took to the dance floor. The union said the re-appointment was as a result of the robust, diligent and innovative leadership of Dr. Okoli, which has edified the college within four years of her first tenure.

In a congratulatory message signed by Anayo Nwankwo, chairman, SSUCOEN, FCET, Umunze, chapter, the union expressed satisfaction with the outstanding performance of the provost, stressing that her tenure’s renewal was well deserved.

Also, members of the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) said Dr. Okoli has distinguished herself as a selfless and effective leader within the four years. In a congratulatory message signed by Nath Odo, chairman, NASU, FCET, Umunze, chapter, the union said the reappointment was a confirmation of her exemplary leadership and commitment to the development of the institution, which was rated under her watch as the best federal college of education during an evaluation exercise by SERVICOM in 2019.

Deputy provost of the college, Dr. Christopher Ugwuogo, said the reappointment of Dr. Okoli for a second tenure was not unexpected, considering her numerous achievements in the institution. He explained that she dutifully pursued the completion of several buildings and renovation of structures, which gave the college the befitting look of a modern campus.

More commendations came from the teaching staff, who expressed satisfaction with the performance of the provost in her first tenure. The director of academic planning and statistics, Dr. Juliana Israel, congratulated Dr. Okoli and prayed for divine grace to sustain her in the task ahead. Also, the former dean, School of Languages, Dr. Ezeme Titus, described Dr. Okoli as a quintessential and indefatigable provost. He said the news of her reappointment had been long anticipated in the college, noting that it couldn’t have been otherwise.

Om his part, the director of the research and conference unit of the college, Dr. Sixtus Unigwe, said the tenure renewal did not come as a surprise. According to him, the reappointment was expected, given the record of achievements of the provost during her first tenure. Head of the Department of Educational Foundation, School of Education, Dr. Ezewuzie Jideofo Joseph, congratulated the provost on her reappointment, noting that she has changed the face of the college for good.

The former dean, School of Sciences, Dr. Ejezie Virginia, congratulated Dr. Okoli, while praying that God would grant her understanding and wisdom in her second tenure. Also, the former HOD, Computer Department, Emeka Umendu, thanked the Federal Government for the wise judgment, and urged the provost to activate her horsepower for swift conquest in the second tenure.

In her congratulatory message, the immediate past deputy provost, Dr. Jane Chinyere Madichie, prayed that God would continue to strengthen the provost in the work ahead. Also, the director, Students Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES), Dr. ThankGod Nzeribe, described Dr. Okoli as the “people’s provost” and wished her well in her second tenure in office. Similarly, Dr. Alex Onyeme described her appointment as good news to the college in recognition of the landmark projects accomplished in her first tenure.

The Chaplain, Chapel of Ascension, FCET Umunze, Rev Canon Ekene Okolo congratulated the provost, and prayed that God would grant her the grace to function effectively in her second term in office.

In her response, the Provost, Dr. Okoli expressed gratitude to Mr. President, and the Minister of Education for the confidence reposed in her to serve the College, and promised to consolidate the achievements already recorded in her first tenure.

She further thanked the Executive Secretary, National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), Prof Paulinus Okwelle, the Governing Council led by Sekav Iyorthom, and the entire college community for their unwavering support, while promising to redouble her zeal towards the positive transformation of the institution.