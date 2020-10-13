Cosmas Omegoh

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reappointment of Engr. Freeborn Edetalem Okhiria for a second term as the managing director of Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC).

According Yakubu Mahmood, NRC’s Deputy Director, Public Relations, “the appointment was signed, sealed and conveyed by the permanent secretary, Ministry of Transport, Magdalene Ajani, via a letter with ref No SH/COS/17/A/16 98, dated October 5th, in accordance with the Nigerian Railway Corporation Act CAP 129 LFN 2004.”

Mahmood noted that “Okhiria, who is a seasoned technocrat, holds a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from the famous University of Lagos. After his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), he was gainfully employed at Nigerian Railway Corporation, where he rose through the ranks to become the managing director of NRC as a result of hard work and dedication to service.

“Before attaining the peak, he was an engineer in the Mechanical/Electrical department and rose to the position of director, Mechanical and Electrical, Signal and Telecommunication. He was the District Manager of Zaria and Lagos at different times.

“Engr. Okhirai is a fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Mechanical Engineers (FNIME); fellow, Nigerian Society of Engineers (FNSE); fellow, Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport, (FCILT); member, Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN); member, Institute of Directors (IoD); fellow, Institute of Strategic Management (FISM); fellow, Institute of Corporate Administration of Nigeria (FICA); member and Nigerian Institute of Management (MNIM).