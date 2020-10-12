Cosmas Omegoh, Lagos

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reappointment of Engineer Freeborn Edetalem Okhiria for a second term as the Managing Director of Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC).

According Yakubu Mahmood, NRC’s Deputy Director, Public Relations, ‘the appointment was signed, sealed and conveyed by the permanent secretary, Ministry of Transport, Magdalene Ajani, via a letter with ref No SH/COS/17/A/16 98, dated October 5th, in accordance with the Nigerian Railway Corporation Act CAP 129 LFN 2004.’

Mahmood noted that ‘Okhiria who is a seasoned technocrat, holds a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from the famous University of Lagos.

‘After his National Youth Service Corp, (NYSC), he was gainfully employed at Nigerian Railway Corporation where he rose through the ranks to become the managing director of NRC as a result of hard work and dedication to service.

‘Before attaining the peak, he was an engineer in the Mechanical/Electrical dept and rose to the position of director Mechanical and Electrical, Signal and Telecommunication. He was the District Manager of Zaria and Lagos at different times.

‘Engr Okhirai is a fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Mechanical Engineers (FNIME); fellow, Nigerian Society of Engineers (FNSE); fellow, Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport, (FCILT); member, Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN); member, Institute of Directors (IoD); fellow, Institute of Strategic Management (FISM); fellow, Institute of Corporate Administration of Nigeria (FICA); member and Nigerian Institute of Management, (MNIM).

‘Engr Okhirai has been accorded many awards and commendations. In 1996, he received outstanding award with significant impact by the Minister of Transport and Gold Merit award by Pathways Africa for the year 2014.

‘He also bagged award for excellence in recognition of his contribution to the growth of the Nigerian Institute of Mechanical Engineers in 2015, award of excellent leadership 2016 by the Rotary Club of Lagos Mainland, award for Real Excellence in the Rail Sector 2019 by Transport Correspondents Association of Nigeria, Africa Landmark Achievement award for outstanding leadership in Nigerian Railway Corporation in 2019 among other.’