From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Hajiya Saratu A. Umar as Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) for another term of five years.

The appointment is with immediate effect.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Umar was first appointed to the position in July, 2014.

She has a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Ahmadu Bello University, as well as an MBA in Finance and Banking. She has received training both locally and internationally in all aspects of her profession, including leadership, strategy, general management, risk management, and corporate governance.

Umar is a technocrat, reformer, strategist, economist, investment promotion expert, export development specialist, with experience in banking and finance, investment and consulting segments of the public and private sectors of Nigeria.

According to the statement, during her brief tenure as Executive Secretary, she transformed the NIPC into a world-class investment agency and reduced revenue leakages, saving the country N500 billion, for which she received a commendation from the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMFC).