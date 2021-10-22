President Muhammadu Buhari has reassured that his administration will not rest until the current security challenges in the country are addressed.

Buhari, represented by the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonayan Onu, said this at the public presentation of a book- “Standing Strong”, written by former Senate President, Ken Nnamani in Abuja.

“We are consequently reviewing our strategies to continuously degrade the capabilities of all criminal elements in the country,” he said.

He said that the government was creating strategic cooperation between the military and para military formations to work together to fight crimes and criminal activities in the country.

Buhari said that adequate resources had been deployed to strengthen the capabilities of the military for enhanced operations.

He commended the Nigerian armed forces and other security agencies for their efforts in fighting crime and criminality in the country.

He stressed that the fight against insecurity, was one that must be won, saying that Nigeria must be peaceful and that Nigerians must live in safety and feel secured.

The President commended the author of the book for his efforts.

“It is a delight that he put down the experience he acquired as President of the Senate and Chairman of the National Assembly for others to benefit from.

“The book will be very useful to those who will like to study the problems the country had at that period of its history,” he said.

Buhari said that there was no nation on earth without a problem.

“Nigeria’s challenges are not insurmountable,” he said.

He said that his administration has completed projects abandoned by past administrations and has embarked on infrastructure development across the country, including rail and road construction.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, said that Nnamani’s lack of desperation stood him out among politicians in the country.

He said that Nnamani had the desire to serve, but was not desperate for power, adding that the launch of the book has marked the beginning of yet another life for him.

Earlier, Nnamani said: “today is about truth and a book borne from it.

“I am presenting to Nigerians and leaders of Africa, the simple truth that for democracy, political stability, and economic development to flourish on the continent, we must strive to maintain due process.”

He said that due process was the heart of the rule of law and democracy.

“In 2007, this principle prevented a possible truncation of democracy. Because we stood strong on due process, the bid to extend former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s presidency beyond the constitutional limit failed.

“It has been said that every generation must discover its mission either fulfilled or betrayed it.

“Let me suggest to us that at this point in our history, our mission in Nigeria is to strengthen the institutions of democracy and ensure that the democratic gains aren’t lost in an ugly power struggle,” he said.

Nnamani said the book was also to challenge politicians never to abandon the responsibility of protecting due process for democracy to survive.

“Our democracy was tested in 2006, it passed. It was tested again in 2015 and passed. This has culminated in the President Muhammadu Buhari’s presidency.

“The crucial 2015 test will not have being, if we failed the 2006 test. The 2006 test was a test of whether leaders will rise above fear and the politics of strongman to strengthen democracy by upholding due process,” he said. (NAN)

