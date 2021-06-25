From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday received briefing from the All Progressive Congress (APC) as well as and Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, who decamped from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State at the State House, Abuja.

The APC Caretaker

Chairman Mai Mala Buni presented the reported.

In attendance were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Deputy Senate President, Senator Omo Agege, governors and members of the caretaker committee.

Details later…

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.