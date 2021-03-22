From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday received former Speaker of the House of Representatives Dimeji Bankole and former Governor of Ogun State Gbenga Daniel, who recently defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

They were accompanied to the Presidential Villa by the Chairman, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the APC, and Governor of Yobe, Mai Mala Buni, governors of Jigawa State, Mohammed Badaru and Kebbi, Atiku Bagudu.

Daniel was governor of Ogun State from 1999 to 2007 to while Bankole was Speaker of the House of Representatives of Nigeria (2007–2011) on the platform of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).

