President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday was briefed by the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, and the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, at the Presidential Villa.

The Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, tweeted this on verified Tweeter handle, @BashirAhmaad.

According to him, the duo met with the president to update him on ongoing plans to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

He tweeted at 12:55 pm disclosing his that the meeting was held at the president’s residence at the Presidential Villa, adding that the meeting was ongoing at the time of tweeting.

Minister of Health, @DrEOEhanire and Director-General of @NCDCgov, Dr. @Chikwe_I this afternoon, briefed President @MBuhari on their activities and efforts to prevent the spread of #COVID19 pandemic across the country. pic.twitter.com/Lo0V2rAp26 — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) March 28, 2020

“JUST IN: President @MBuhari receiving briefings from Minister of Health and Director-General of @NCDCgov on Nigeria’s fight against #COVID19 pandemic at his residence, Presidential Villa, Abuja” Ahmad tweeted.

President Buhari, in the last two days, had worked from home after testing negative for COVID-19. He was last seen at the office on Wednesday.

On Thursday, he had called on Nigerians to heed all advisories continuously put out by the Ministry of Health and the NCDC, including social distancing and shunning of public gatherings of any kind.

“I advise all Nigerians to follow to the letter the health guidelines issued by the Federal Ministry of Health and our State Governments,” the president had advised.

“Wash your hands thoroughly many times throughout the day. Observe ‘social distancing’ of a minimum of two metres. Do not make unnecessary journeys outside of your homes. Do not attend public meetings or public gatherings – including religious events – which is where, through social contact, the virus can easily be transmitted.

“The Federal Ministry of Health will continue to issue daily updates on all developments. Please refer to public announcements by the Ministry on radio, television, www.health.gov.ng and @Fmohnigeria”, President said.

The president had also announced that he had approved the disbursement of the sum of N10 billion to Lagos State to aid its fight against the pandemic.

The president had also approved and ensured the prompt release of N5 billion special intervention funds requested by the NCDC to equip and expand their facilities and laboratories.

Mr Buhari has given approval to the NCDC’s request for an aircraft from the Presidential Air Fleet for emergency situations. He also authorised the evacuation of three critical members of the NCDC team in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo, where they had been on a training organised by the World Health Organisation (WHO).