From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari received on Monday the authenticated copies of the Electoral Bill 2022, the Presidency has said.

According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President of National Assembly Affairs (Senate), Senator Babajide Omoworare, the Clerk to the National Assembly Mr Olatunde Amos Ojo transmitted the authenticated copies on Monday, January 31.

President Buhari had in December 2021 explained why he withheld assent to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, which he had returned to the National Assembly.

In a letter read on the floor of the House, on December 21, 2021, he had said that Section 87 of the Bill which require political parties to conduct only direct primaries is an infringement on the rights of the political parties to make their own choices.

Buhari had in the letter dated December 13 said that the law could lead to a significant increase in the cost of conducting elections.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He had also complained that the process of direct primaries was open to manipulation and could increase the level of corruption in the country as those willing to contest elections may deep their hand into public funds to mobilise even non-members to vote for them.

He had added that opposition parties could also sponsor people to vote against popular candidates in an election to pave way for them.

According to Omoworare, “This was done in accordance with the provisions of Section 58 (3) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and the Acts Authentication Act Cap. A2 LFN 2004.

‘Mr President had withheld assent to the Electoral Bill 2021 transmitted to him on 19th November 2021. The Electoral Bill was thereafter reworked by the National Assembly and both the Senate and the House of Representatives passed same on 25th January 2022.’