President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, at the State House, Abuja.

The visit it was learnt is Emefiele’s second meeting with the President since he “secretly” returned to the country on January 12, 2022.

Earlier on Thursday, the embattled CBN chief was part of a delegation of the Arab Bank for Economic Development led by its Director General, Dr Sidi Ould Tah.

Emefiele had left the country following the investigation of several allegations against him, including corruption and terrorism financing.