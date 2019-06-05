Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday received his Ghanaian counterpart, President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Personal Assistant to President Buhari on New Media, Mr Bashir Ahmad, disclosed this on Twitter.

Akufo-Addo, Ahmad, said came on a courtesy visit.

The president’s aide through his verified twitter handle @BashirAhmaad, tweeted “President @MBuhari this afternoon, received in courtesy call, Ghanaian President, His Excellency, Nana Akufo-Addo at the State House, Abuja.”

Nigerian traders have been attacked severally, some of which had led to subsequent closure of businesses owned or run by Nigerians.

Buhari had in December sent a Special delegation to Ghana, led by former Foreign Affairs Minister, Mr Geofrey Onyeama. During the visit, Akufo-Addo assured Nigerians in his country of freedom to operate their businesses without harassment.

He urged Nigerians to go about their normal businesses in Ghana.

“As far as the traders are concerned, the shops are re-opened; people are back to work.

“Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) Act will never be applicable to ECOWAS citizens; so people can get on with their normal lives.”