Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday, received the President of Guinea, Prof. Alpha Conde in Daura, Katsina State.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said Conde was in Daura for Eid El-Kabir celebrations.

The Guinean president will attend the Eid prayers with President Buhari on Sunday and be treated to the traditional Durbar display at the palace of the Emir of Daura, Dr. Faruk Umar Faruk.

Conde will also be conferred with a traditional title by the Daura Emirate.

The Guinean president, who was earlier received by the Governor of Katsina State, Aminu, Bello Masari, at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Centre, was greeted by excited, young members of Daura community and colourful horse riders at the helipad close to President Buhari’s country home.

“The visit will provide an opportunity to reinforce strong relationship between the two leaders and both nations, and for them to engage in discussions on bilateral and global matters.

“It will also provide an opportunity for the visiting president to share in the rich history of Daura, which is the linchpin of Hausa society, ethnically,” Shehu said in the statement.