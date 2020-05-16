Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari met on Saturday with the President Umaro Sissoco Embaló of Guinea Bissau, receiving from him the Nigerian consignment of the Madagascan organic remedy for COVID-19.

Mr Buhari, at the meeting in State House, Abuja, however, told President Embaló, who delivered Nigeria’s consignment of the famed herbal syrup donated by the Government of Madagascar to African countries, that he will seek scientific advice before allowing traditional or any new medicines to be administered on Nigerians.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said in a statement that Buhari, who met with the Guinea Bissau President, maintains his position on all such organic, herbal or traditional medicines with regard to the COVID-19 disease.

‘We have our institutions, systems and processes in the country. Any such formulations should be sent to them for verification. I will not put it to use without the endorsement of our institutions,’ he said.

On the main reason for his visit, PresidentEmbaló said having stabilised his country after the troubles that attended the general elections won by him, he had come to seek counsel from his ‘father’, President Buhari, on his plan for a ‘government of national unity’ and a proposed war against corruption in his country.

He said that his new government met a country beset with a number of issues and problems, the resolution of which would require tremendous assistance from ‘big brother’ Nigeria.

‘Problems of Guinea Bissau are problems of Nigeria. I have come to you as your son. I need your help and assistance to make the people happy. I will not let you down, neither will I put you in any difficult situation, President Embaló stated.

Mr Buhari commended Mr Embaló on his confirmation as president and for stabilising his country.

‘I commend your political dexterity in getting the opposition to join the proposed unity government.’

President Buhari restated the determination of Nigeria to keep West Africa politically stable and promised to support the new government in Guinea Bissau. ‘I will cooperate and help in every way possible,’ he assured.

President Buhari also used the opportunity of the visit to praise the work of the President of Niger Republic, Mahamadou Issoufou, who is the current Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).