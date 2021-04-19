From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with the President of Niger Republic, Mohammed Bozoum at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Nigerien President, who recently won his country’s election and assumed office on April 3, is on a thank you visit to Nigeria.

Bozoum, who arrived at the State House at 1:20 pm, was received by President Buhari alongside some cabinet members.

Also present were the Governors of Kano, Sokoto, Kebbi, Borno, Yobe and Zamfara States.

The visiting President would later be hosted by his host, to break off Ramadan fast. The event holds at 6:45pm.