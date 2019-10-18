Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with the Chairman and members of the Presidential

Advisory Committee on the Elimination of Drug Abuse (PACEDA).

The Chairman of the committee, General Muhammad Buba Marwa (retd.), is expected to submit the committee’s report on measures to eliminate drug abuse in the country to the president.

The committee was inaugurated in January.

The committee had embarked on fact-finding and advocacy visits to parts of the country to help it meets its mandate.