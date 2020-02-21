Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently hosting President Roch Marc Christian Kabore of Burkina Faso, in the State House, Abuja.

Recall the Authority of Economic Community of West African State (ECOWAS) Heads of State and Government in Addis Abba, Ethiopia earlier in the month constituted a committee, headed by President Kabore, to study and make a full report on Nigeria’s land border closure with her neighbours.

The decision to set up the committee was agreed at an extraordinary session of ECOWAS leaders convened on the margins of the just concluded 33rd African Union (AU) Summit.

Details later…