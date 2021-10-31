From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday receive, national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Both leaders met begin close doors meeting his official residence.

Tinubu had also met with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday, in Abuja.

The meeting, is holding weeks after the ex-Lagos governor returned from London, United Kingdom, where he had undergone knee surgery.

With the rising clamour for a Southern President in 2023, Tinubu and Osinbajo are reportedly interested in the presidency seat although neither of them has declared any intention to contest the presidential in 2023.

Responding to questions after the meeting the former Lagos Governor said he was in the State House to thank the President for visiting him in London after his surgery, noting it was a mark of exceptional leadership.

“Only to thank the President, first of all, for his visit to my residence in London after the surgery and wishing me well, lifting my spirit and indeed what an exceptional leader will do to collaborate. So that’s what I came for and to welcome him back from the trip from Saudi.

“No politics, just courtesy call to thank him in a big way, that’s all”, Tinubu said.

Asked what the President’s response was, he said the President was happy he was around, adding that he was not obliged to speak on other things they discussed.

