Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday night received Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, shortly after he defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progresives Congress (APC).

The meeting which was held at the official residence of Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He was led to the meeting by leaders of the ruling party.

The Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, posted a picture of the meeting on his verified Twitter handle, @BashirAhmaad.

He wrote, “President @MBuhari receives Ebonyi State Governor, H.E. Dave Umahi who officially joined our great party, the APC, today.”