Uche Usim, Abuja

After being on the saddle for 15 years, President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday approved the reconstitution of the representatives of Nigeria on the board of Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) and the Bonny Gas Transport (BGT) Limited.

Inaugurating the new board, the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Mr Timipre Sylva, said the current board members have been in operation since 2005 and that it became imperative to inject fresh ideas into the governance of the companies.

The newly constituted board of the NLNG is chaired by Dr Edmund Daukoru, while Mr Henry Ikem-Obih, Dr Rabiu Suleiman, the

Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr Mele Kyari and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Mr Bitrus Nabasu are members.

For the BGT, Dr Edmund Daukoru is the President, while Doyin Akinyanju, Abdul Abba, Mele Kyari (NNPC GMD) and Nabasu are members.

Sylva thanked the outgoing board members and their heads for steering the companies into recording huge successes especially on the final investment decision on the NLNG Train 7 project.

He congratulated the incoming board members on their appointments, adding that their selection was based on their experience, integrity and expertise.