Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reconstitution of the Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), after the expiration of the term of the board members appointed in 2016.

The new board will be in place for three years.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Members of the new Board are Mohammed Lawal (North West), Tajudeen Umar (North East), Adamu Mahmood Attah (North Central), Senator Magnus Abe (South-South), Dr Stephen Dike (South East), and Chief Pius Akinyelure (South West).