From Okwe Obi, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reconstitution of the standing committee of the National Honours Award, which is to last for a period of four years.

Director of Parastatals, Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Dr. Stella Maduka, in a statement yesterday, urged the 11 members to uphold the confidence and trust reposed in them by Nigerians.

The Emir of Lafia, HRH Justice Sidi Bage Muhammad I (Rtd), will serve as the chairman, while the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Permanent Secretary, FMSDIGA and Director, Special Duties, will serve as members.

Other are Farida Waziri (North-West), Muhammed Ja’afaru, (North West), Sale Isa (North-East), Chief Inikio Sam-Sele Dede (South South), Prof. Lazarus Ekwueme, (South-East) Yemisi Shyllon (South-West), and Abdullahi Jibril Oyekan.

The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has approved the reconstitution of the Standing Committee on National Honours Award for a period of four (4) years with effect from 5th August, 2021 with the following as Members:

“In a letter conveying the approval of Mr. President to Members of the Standing Committee, the Honourable Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Sen. George Akume, extended his hearty congratulations and best wishes to the Members.

“Accordingly, we wish you hearty congratulations as you carry out this National Assignment.”