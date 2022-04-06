From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate re-deployment of Mohammed Abdullahi to the Ministry of Environment with effect from 6th April, 2022.

In a statement by

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, the new Minister of Environment, was until his appointment, the Minister of State for Science, Technology and Innovation.

“The President hopes that he would bring his wealth of experience to bear on his new assignment for the growth of the country”, the statement read.

The Minister of State Sharon Ikeazor, who was appointed on August 2019 has been heading the ministry.

The lawyer, politician and management consultant, was the former executive secretary of Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate before being appointed minister of state for environment.