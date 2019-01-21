Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has regretted that some supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), sustained injuries at a campaign rally in Maiduguri, Borno State, when a pavilion came down crashing on them.

In a statement, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said Buhari has expressed “his deepest sympathies to all those who were injured following an incident at the massively-attended campaign rally in Maiduguri, Borno State, at which a pavilion came down crashing on party faithful.”

According to Shehu, several party men and women who wanted a vantage view of the speakers at the rally climbed the roofs of the pavilions, one of which came down crashing on other party supporters.

President Buhari said: “I’m shocked to hear about the many who suffered injury following the tragic incident at the stadium this afternoon in Maiduguri. May Allah heal all those that were injured.

“I understand that the Borno State government, the Red Cross and other aid agencies are taking steps to help affected people. May Allah heal the injured,” he said.