President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated his commitment to stable, peaceful, progressive and a prosperous West African sub-region.

He stated this while responding to to the President-elect of Guinea Bissau, Umaro Muhktar Sissoco Embalo, who was on a “thank you visit” to Nigeria and to express his “good wishes” following his emergence as winner in the keenly contested, just-concluded elections in his country.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu quoted Buhari as saying, “Without stability, there can be no development. We will do whatever it will take to stabilise the sub-region.”

Buhari commended the out-going President, José Mário Vaz, himself a candidate in the elections for supporting the emergence of Embalo in the second round of balloting “in the interest of peace and stability.”

He said history will remember President Mario Vaz for putting National interest above his own, emphasizing that he cared for peace within the region.

President-elect Embalo, a businessman-turned politician, was Prime Minister of Guinea Bissau under incumbent President Jose Mario Vaz between 2016 and 2018. He was a member of the ruling African Party of Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde (PAIGC) when he founded the Movement for Democratic Alternative (MADEM-G15) on which platform he won the elections.

He praised President Buhari for his support leading to his emergence as winner in the elections and expressed his appreciation for the warm and friendly disposition of Nigeria towards him and the people of his country.